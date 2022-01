INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after an overnight homicide on Indy’s south side.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Creek Way around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they say they found an 18-year-old woman who’d been shot. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov .