1 dead after IMPD vehicle pursuit ends in crash at southwest side intersection

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and a suspect is in police custody following a short police pursuit that ended in a crash on the city’s southwest side Tuesday.

The incident unfolded shortly before 6 p.m., when IMPD officers received word of a reported stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of W. Washington St. Arriving officers located the vehicle and an adult male suspect, parked in a business lot.

The suspect resisted officers and eventually backed the stolen vehicle into an IMPD squad car, according to a police spokesman. The suspect then fled the scene and a pursuit ensued, lasting about five minutes. At the intersection of W. Morris St. and Lynhurst Dr., the suspect crashed into a second vehicle, heading northbound on Lynhurst.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where the adult male driver of the second vehicle was later pronounced deceased. The stolen vehicle suspect was taken into custody and is expected to survive his injuries.

IMPD Internal Affairs will conduct an independent investigation of the pursuit and crash, which is standard procedure, according to police. The internal review will also include examination by IMPD’s vehicle operations review board.

Earlier this year, IMPD quietly adopted a new vehicle pursuit policy that went into effect August 1st. The General Order restricts the type of crimes or infractions IMPD officers can cite as their justification to pursue a fleeing driver. The policy says officers may still initiate pursuits of suspected felons.