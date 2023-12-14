IDAVILLE, Ind. — One person has died after a fire in Idaville, according to the Carroll County Coroner’s Office.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on a report of a house fire to the 4000 W block of 1100 N at 4:52 p.m. They advised that there was heavy smoke.

Multiple fire crews could then access the residence and control the fire. Upon entry, crews located a body. The person was unresponsive and unconscious.

The Carroll County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as a female. Further information is withheld pending identification.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but is being investigated by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigator and assisted by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Preliminary investigation determined that the cause of the fire was “accidental.”

Information will be updated as it becomes available.