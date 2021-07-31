1 dead after early Saturday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Coquina Key Drive just before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of an apartment building. He was taken to Eskenazi in critical condition, but passed away shortly after.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.