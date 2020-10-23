1 dead after early-morning Greensburg crash

GREENSBURG, Ind.– Police say a man died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Greensburg.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene in the 9200 block of County Road 100 West around 3:15 a.m. The victim, 20-year-old Austin Yaeger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Yeager was driving south on CR 100 W. when he missed a slight curve in the road. His vehicle, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee, rolled several times. Yeager was ejected from the Jeep.

The crash remains under investigation.