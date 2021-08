INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed early Wednesday in a crash on the northeast side.

Just after 4 a.m., police were called to 56th Street near the Residences of 56th Streets apartments on Brendon Way S. Drive.

Officers say one car was involved in this crash, and the passenger was killed. The driver was last described as “stable.” We do not know his or her condition.

The cause of the crash is not known.