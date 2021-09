INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on I-65 Monday morning.

It happened a little before 5:45 a.m. near the 127 mile marker (in between the 71st Street and Whitestown/Zionsville exit) in the northbound lanes of I-65.

INDOT says all lanes of I-65 will be blocked for several hours from 82nd Street to I-865.

I-65 NB: Crash from 82nd St to I-865 (MM 127 to MM 127.1, 2m S of Whitestown). For the next two hours. Left lane blocked. https://t.co/fb4KQdsnmJ — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) September 27, 2021

Traffic is being diverted at I-465.

One person was killed in the crash, but investigators have not released any further information.