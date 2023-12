INDIANAPOLIS – One man has died after a single vehicle crash on the near southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Decatur Township Fire Department.

The DTFD was dispatched to the 7300 block of W. Moorseville Rd. for a vehicle accident with entrapment.

Upon arrival, crews found the driver of a small truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by IMPD.

