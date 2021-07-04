1 dead after crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a crash on Indianapolis’ east side Sunday morning when they failed to yield to a traffic light and were hit by a semi truck, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities were called to East Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue at 8:40 a.m. in response to the crash.

IMPD says a SUV was travelling eastbound on E. Washington St. when the driver failed to yield to a traffic light. The SUV was then struck by a semi truck headed northbound on Emerson Ave. and hit a light pole. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the SUV’s speed was a factor.

The traffic lights at the intersection will be out for “an extended amount of time” until the repairs can be completed, IMPD added.