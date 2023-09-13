WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident in Whiteland that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

JCSO said deputies responded around 2:47 p.m. to the 4300 block of N. Graham Road in Whiteland in response to reports of a car crashing into a tree.

Deputies arrived and found an individual who was trapped inside a vehicle. Emergency crews were able to remove the individual from the vehicle. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene, JCSO said.

Graham Road between Whiteland Road and Paul Hand Road will remain closed for the next several hours as agencies continue investigating.

JCSO did not share any details about the circumstances that may have caused the vehicle to exit the roadway and crash into a nearby tree.

The individual has not been identified by JCSO until family notifications have been made.

The Whiteland Police Department, Whiteland Fire Department, Bargersville Fire Department and Johnson County Animal Control all responded to the scene.