1 dead after being hit by car along I-74

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was hit and killed walking along Interstate 74 on the southeast side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the crash that occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. on I-74 near I-465.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the interstate and pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time it’s unclear why they were outside of a vehicle on the interstate.

Crash scene investigators are working to gather more information into the fatal accident.

INDOT shut down all lanes of I-74 eastbound as crews worked on the crime scene.

The cleanup took nearly four hours before partially reopening the interstate shortly before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

COMPLETE I-74 MM 94.9 EB near I-465 / mile 95 All lanes closed 4 hours due to a traffic hazard — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) May 24, 2020

