INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist is dead after a hit and run Friday night on Indy’s near west side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in about the accident around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene at the intersection of West Michigan Street and Goodlet Avenue, they found a bicyclist that had appeared to have been hit. The person was confirmed dead.

IMPD said that the driver did initially flee from the scene, but was caught shortly after nearby. They brought the driver back to the scene and called it a “hit and run.”

The driver was still on scene as of 10 p.m. and had not been officially arrested or charged with anything.

This is an ongoing investigation according to IMPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.