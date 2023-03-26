INDIANAPOLIS – One person was killed, three others were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of East 10th Street on Indy’s east side. Officers found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the face. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Officers say the girl was leaving a party at a residence when she was shot. The shooting remains under investigation.

30 minutes later, police responded to a walk-in shooting also on Indy’s east side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital. They found a man had been shot and was in stable condition. Police say the shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. They are still working on to determine where the shooting took place.

Then, just before 3 a.m. officers were called to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Villa Avenue, just off Lexington Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. They found two people had been shot inside of a residence where a second party was taking place. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was reported to be “awake and breathing.” According to investigators, the investigation is ongoing and did not provide additional information.

If anyone has information regarding any of the shootings. You are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.