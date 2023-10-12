BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police responded to an accident early Thursday morning that left one woman dead and two others severely injured.

Officers with the Bloomington Police Department were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. to the 3900 block of E. 10th Street in response to a vehicle accident that had been reported.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox located in the eastbound lanes of E. 10th Street. The vehicle was facing westbound after it had come to a stop on the driver’s side following a serious collision with a nearby utility pole, BPD said.

Preliminary information indicated that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on E. 10th Street when it veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. BPD said the impact was so severe that it caused the vehicle to spin around and come to rest on the westbound lanes.

BPD could not confirm what led to the vehicle exiting the street before the point of impact.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 21-year-old woman from Bloomington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men, aged 22 and 21, were also inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

The vehicle received substantial damage after striking the utility pole, according to BPD. All three occupants of the vehicle had to be extricated by the Bloomington Fire Department.

Once they were successfully removed from the damaged Chevrolet Equinox, the two men were immediately brought to an area hospital for treatment of “severe injuries.” BPD said they were later transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter for further medical treatment.

The area surrounding E. 10th Street remained closed for several hours as authorities investigated the scene of the accident.