1 dead, 2 others hurt after 2 separate vehicles hit by gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD detectives are investigating two separate crime scenes from overnight. Both incidents involved people shot in cars.

The most recent incident happened shortly after midnight. Metro police got a call from a man stating he been shot while driving southbound on Post Road near 38th Street.

The victim told police this began a few blocks away near Meadowlark Drive. The man told detectives two people dressed in black tried to carjack him, but he was able to drive away. That’s when the man says shots were fired.

This morning that man is recovering at an area hospital.

Then, just after 9 p.m., a man and a woman were in a car traveling on Washington Street near Waldemere Avenue.

Police say shots rang out, hitting the driver. Police say the man lost control, hit a median, and crashed into the Dollar Tree store.

The male driver died from his injuries. The female passenger is recovering at the hospital.

IMPD investigators are asking if you know anything about either incidents to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.