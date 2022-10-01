INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Saturday night in a three-car crash on the city’s north side that sent two others to the hospital.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 4700 block of Michigan Road, near the intersection of Michigan and Cold Spring Road, for a car crash.

Preliminary information, IMPD said, shows that two vehicles were driving southbound on Michigan Road when one car hit the other from behind. The car that was hit from behind then crossed the center line, police said, colliding with a third vehicle that was going north.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit from behind and crossed the center line was pronounced dead on scene, IMPD said. Two other people involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police confirmed.

CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.