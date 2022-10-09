EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Parrett Street on Saturday at 5 p.m. for an assault in progress.

According to dispatch, the caller said the victim was covered in blood and appeared to have been stabbed. Police on the scene say the victim was found in critical condition with a stab wound in his neck.

Reports say officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died after being transported to a local hospital. Witnesses say the suspect and victim had an argument inside the men’s restroom and seemed to know each other.

Police say the suspect, Zachary Parksey, 29, was found covered in blood and walking away from the scene. EPD says Parksey acted as if he could not walk or stay awake when he was detained so he was transported to the hospital for medical clearance.

Parksey was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center once he was medically cleared, where he is being held on the charge of Murder.