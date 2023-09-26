SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A crash near I-65 in Sellersburg left a woman dead and a man seriously injured on Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

In a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, ISP reported that 58-year-old Cynthia Kay Hartman and her husband, Mark Hartman, were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash around 6 p.m. Monday.

Cynthia was pronounced dead at the scene and Mark was transported to University Hospital in Louisville with life-threatening injuries, per ISP.

Troopers’ preliminary investigation showed that a 2023 Toyota Rav tried to leave I-65 via Exit 9 when it left the roadway. ISP said the car went off the road on the left side of the Exit 9 ramp, traveled through a grassy area, entered an I-65 northbound on-ramp and became airborne.

The vehicle then flipped and came to rest upside down on the north side of an exit ramp near County Road 311. Officials still don’t know why the vehicle initially left the roadway.

ISP reported the crash closed an on-ramp and an off-ramp near Exit 9 for more than 2 hours. Officials are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.