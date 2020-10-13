1 dead, 1 seriously injured following single-vehicle crash in Johnson County

EDINBURGH, Ind. — One woman is dead and other woman is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Edinburgh, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, responders were called to U.S. 31 South, near County Road 550 East.

They arrived to find two women unconscious.

Authorities say the driver — 68-year-old Rita J. Britton, of Franklin — was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Methodist Hospital where she later died.

The passenger — a 75-year-old Greenfield woman — is listed in serious condition at Methodist Hospital.

A witness told the sheriff’s office he was traveling southbound on U.S. 31 when he noticed a vehicle in the fast lane swerve across the yellow line several times. He said it appeared the driver then overcorrected and slid across two lanes of traffic before the vehicle hit a ditch at a high rate of speed. Another witness estimated the vehicle was traveling about 90 miles per hour.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash investigation.