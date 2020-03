Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A double shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis left one person dead Monday.

Police were called to the scene in the 5700 block of Manning Road, near West 56th Street and Cooper Road, just before noon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said one of the two shooting victims was pronounced dead. The condition of the other victim is not known. No suspect information has been released.

This story is developing.