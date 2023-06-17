LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one dead and another person injured.

According to Sgt. Matthew Miller, they received a report of shots fired around 5:20 a.m. at the 5000 block of Beatle Drive. When Lawrence Police arrived, they found a male deceased and another male suffering from a graze wound.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The incident happened at the Harrison Place Apartments.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this post for updates.