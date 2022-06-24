CARROLL CO., Ind. — A 51-year-old man from Delphi died Thursday night in a motorcycle crash northeast of the city that left an additional passenger seriously injured.

Carroll County emergency dispatch received a report around 10:30 p.m. Thursday of a motorcycle lying in the middle of State Road 218. Originally, the caller told dispatch that no one was on or around the motorcycle which was lying east of State Road 25 and Hoosier Heartland Highway near Anderson Drive.

However, subsequent reports said that the motorcycle’s passengers were lying in a ditch west of the road. EMS responders arrived and found Jerry Scott of Delphi unconscious and with life-threatening injuries. 34-year-old Ashley Smith, also of Delphi, was found injured near Scott.

EMS crews immediately tended to Scott, trying to revive him, police said. However, they were unsuccessful and Scott was pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Kristen Enoch.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Scott’s injuries were to both the head and body. Police also said Smith was flown from the scene to an Indianapolis area hospital with multiple fractures and internal injuries where she was last known to be in serious condition.

Neither Smith nor Scott were wearing helmets, officials said, and the motorcycle they were riding was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department’s preliminary report shows that Scott was moving westbound on State Road 218 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the highway. This likely caused Scott to lose control of the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle which ejected both him and Smith from the motorcycle, landing in a nearby ditch several feet away.