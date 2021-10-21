1 dead, 1 injured from prop firearm used by Alec Baldwin on New Mexico movie set

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Officers respond to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set near Santa Fe, N.M. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital. (Luis Sanchez-Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

SANTA FE, N. Mex. — A woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said.

The prop gun was being used by actor Alec Balwin during filming of the western “Rust”, which he is producing and starring in.

Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was shot and transported by helicopter to the hospital, where she later died.

Joel Souze, the director, was also injured and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Production of the movie has been halted.