1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Orchard Avenue shortly before before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police located two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics responded and pronounced one victim deceased at the scene.

The second victim was transported to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with a gun-shot wound to the back.

No arrests have been made and investigators are gathering more information to determine what led to the shooting.

Detectives quickly began interviewing witnesses and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted by gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).