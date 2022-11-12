CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital.

CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead.

Also inside the house, officers found 79-year-old John Shaw suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wound injuries. Shaw was taken to a nearby hospital, CPD said, and treated for his injuries.

Carmel officials said they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact CPD Det. Smiley at (317) 571-2500 or lsmiley@carmel.in.gov.