1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Delaware County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming SUV in Delaware County, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to a crash near the 11000 block of North State Road 3.

Deputies arrived to find that a Nissan Altima and Chevrolet Tahoe had been involved in a crash.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with “extensive” leg injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The Delaware County Crash Team’s investigation shows that the Nissan crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet head on.

Both vehicles contained just one occupant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Christmas Experience banner

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News