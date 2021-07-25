1 dead, 1 injured after Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on County Road 25 West at County Road 400 South.

The sheriff’s office says an initial investigation revealed that a 2000 Chevrolet pick-up truck was parked on CR 25 W. facing southbound in the northbound lane with two people sitting in the bed of the truck. A 2007 Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound on CR 25 W. and struck the pick-up truck.

A man in the bed of the pick-up truck — identified as 35-year-old Wes McClaine of Lebanon — was killed. A 22-year-old Thorntown woman who was also in the bed of the pick-up truck was taken to Methodist Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV — a 19-year-old Pittsboro man — was not injured.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.