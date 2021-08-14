1 dead, 3 hurt in near northeast side shooting in Indy

The scene on Wheeler Street where multiple people were shot and one killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and three people have been hurt in a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting report that occurred near 28th and Wheeler streets around 8:50 p.m.

Once on scene, police say officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of these victims was pronounced deceased while the second was said to be awake and breathing and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say only minutes later officers discovered a third victim on N. Parker Street not far from the scene on Wheeler. This victim is said to be a 12-year-old boy who was shot in the leg. Police say the boy was transported to Riley Hospital and is in stable condition.

A fourth victim related to this shooting later showed up at a nearby hospital. No information has been released about this victim’s condition.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.