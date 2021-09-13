1 dead, 1 critically injured in I-69 crash, Anderson police say

ANDERSON, Ind. — A two-vehicle crash claimed a life and sent another to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the crash occurred on Interstate 69 near mile marker 226 at around 5 p.m.

Police say a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling northbound when it struck another vehicle and went into the guardrail. Both driver and passenger were ejected.

Mendy Church, 42, of Gaston was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Church was the passenger in the S-10. Police say the driver — a 30-year-old Gaston man — was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the parties in the second vehicle were uninjured.