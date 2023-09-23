INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and another is critical condition after they were shot Saturday night on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Maywood Road on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located two people who had been shot. One person was pronounced dead, while a second person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police did not give any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.