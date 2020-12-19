1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side that left one person critically wounded.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 5200 block of East 38th Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.