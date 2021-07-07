1 killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 8800 block of Bel Air Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they later died.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

