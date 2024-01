INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, Officers received a call of a person shot in the 2700 block of Adams street just before 2:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.