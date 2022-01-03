1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after 1 person was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Fogelson Drive just after 2:15 p.m. Monday. This is near East 21st Street and German Church Road. When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

We will provide any additional information as it becomes available.