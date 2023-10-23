Update (12:24 p.m. on Oct. 24)

According to an IMPD release, 61-year-old Rodregus Morgan was arrested for his reported involvement in a homicide on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed on Indy’s far east side Monday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police.

Officers with IMPD were dispatched around 9:52 p.m. to the 3100 block of Osceola Lane after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a woman, identified as 45-year-old Tracy Harmon, inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was reported to be in “extremely” critical condition as of 10:03 p.m., according to IMPD.

IMPD confirmed a short time later, around 10:30 p.m., that Harmon had died. IMPD said officers attempted to perform life-saving techniques, but these proved unsuccessful.

Investigators have arrested a man in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.