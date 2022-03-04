INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3300 block of North Shadeland Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired. When crews arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was last listed in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.