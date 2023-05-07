A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday night on Indy’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Rockville Road & North Lynhurst Drive just after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a person who had been shot. They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other information was provided by police.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.