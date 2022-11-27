INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy’s northeast side.

Police were called around 3 a.m. to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue for a person shot. This is near 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

When police arrived, they located a person with an apparent gunshot wound(s). The person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Aggravated assault detectives arrived on scene and began their investigation. Police did not release what led up to the shooting, or any suspect information.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.