INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Primrose Ave. on a report of shots fired around 4:48 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds who was later transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no additional information from the department at this time.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when any information becomes available.