INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are on the scene of a shooting that left one person critically wounded on Indy’s near east side Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a person shot around 8:58 p.m. at E. New York Street and N. Rural Street.

Officers arrived and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was last reported to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.