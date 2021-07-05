1 critically injured in Lawrence shooting

INDIANAPOLIS– Police in Lawrence are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the scene in the 11200 block of Pendleton Pike, east of Sunnyside Road, just after 1:15 p.m.
The victim of the shooting was critically injured and found in a car, according to police. It’s not clear if the victim was the passenger or driver.
Police aren’t sure how many people were involved and do not have a description of a possible car the suspect(s) were in.
This story is developing.