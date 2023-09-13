INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person injured Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a crash near E. Washington Street and N. Post Road around 6:29 a.m. At least one person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators also said traffic will be impacted at the intersection for several hours until the on-scene investigation is complete. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

There is no additional information at this time from the department.