INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis.

Just before midnight, police responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot.

They located a person with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim’s condition was unknown and aggregated assault detectives were investigating the incident.

About an hour later, police responded just before 1 a.m. to the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue for a shots fired report. This is near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

Police searched the area and found a man in an empty lot with with an apparent gunshot wound.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition after officers rendered aid.

They were later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police say the man found is to be in his early 20’s.

Then, just before 1:30 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Shelby Street & Southern Avenue for a shots fired report on Indy’s south side.

A person was found at the location with an apparent gunshot wound. They were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.