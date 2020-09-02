1 dead after shooting on Indy’s east side

UPDATE: The victim has died.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue around 10:10 Tuesday night. When police arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they later died.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.