1 critical in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s northeast side which has left one person in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of Montery Road, in the area of Mitthoeffer Road and E. 42nd Street.

Police say the victim was transported in critical condition to an area hospital.

At this time, no further information is known as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated if more information is released.