1 critical in Fountain Square shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s near southeast side in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:40 pm in the 1100 block of St. Peter Street, not far from the intersection of Prospect Street and S. Keystone Avenue.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found a victim suffering from an injury consistent of a gunshot wound.

The victim was said to be in critical condition.

No additional information has been released at this time.