1 child seriously injured in school bus crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A child was airlifted to Indianapolis after being involved in a school bus crash Thursday morning in Monroe County.

Monroe County deputies were sent to the 7800 Block of East Northshore Drive around 8:22 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a Monroe County School Corporation school bus.

Investigators say it appeared the bus ran off the road and hit a tree before coming to a stop.

Along with the bus driver, there were three children on board at the time of the crash: a 7-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 12-year-old.

The bus driver and two of the juveniles sustained minor injuries. The other juvenile sustained more serious injuries and was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

It’s unclear which child was flown to Riley or what the child’s current condition is.

Accident reconstructionists from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Indiana State Police, are investigating.