1 child critical, 3 others hurt after apartment fire on northeast side; neighbors helped save children

INDIANAPOLIS — Four children were injured in an apartment fire that started due to unattended food left on the stove, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

One of the children is said to be in critical condition, while the other three are reported to be in good condition.

According to IFD, firefighters were dispatched to the 4000 block of Windhill Drive to Post Brook East Apartments around 6:45 p.m. for a fire. IFD says five people were home at the time of the fire breaking out, one teenager and four young children.

The teenager told firefighters his mother had been cooking and left the apartment. The teen said he was asleep upstairs and awoke to heavy smoke and the fire alarm going off. The teen then helped evacuate his siblings from the apartment.

According to witnesses, three of the children jumped from upstairs windows to escape the flames and were caught by neighbors gathered below. After the teen told neighbors one more of his siblings was still inside, one individual managed to reach a second story window by sitting on another’s shoulders and pull the unconscious fourth child out through the window.

The children were then transported to Riley Hospital once EMS arrived on scene.

IFD says all children were out of the apartment by the time firefighters arrived on scene. The fire was under control shortly after firefighter arrival.

6:47 PM – 4 children injured (1 critical / 3 good) after unattended food on the stove causes fire in apartment at 4041 Windhill Dr. 3 of the children jumped from the 2nd story window to adults below, the 4th rescued out of the window by 2 males. Fire under control in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/S71UYylY1c — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) April 5, 2021