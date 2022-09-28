The holidays are just around the corner and companies are looking for extra help to serve their customers. UPS is hoping to hire about 3,000 seasonal employees in the Indianapolis area.

“Our volume nearly doubles about this time of year through the end of the year so these seasonal employees are definitely key to getting the packages to you,” Richard Nourie, Onboarding Specialist with the UPS Indianapolis District, said.

Now, this globally recognized company is making the process of filling out an application to receiving an offer quickly – in about 25 minutes or so. Nourie said the pay varies from $16 to $35 per hour.

“We’ll bring you onboard, we’ll do whatever proper training safety-wise that needs to get done, and then you’re ready to go and start delivering,” Nourie said.

UPS also said seasonal work is a pathway to full time employment. Last year, around 35,000 people stayed with the company for part-time and full-time jobs.

UPS said in a press release, “a full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits. After four years, UPS drivers earn about $42 per hour.”

“We’re looking to bring on package handlers, package cart drivers, our tractor-trailer drivers and as well as driver helpers who will help the drivers deliver on their routes,” Nourie said of seasonal work.

Unfortunately, not all companies are reputable which is why the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana is offering some advice to protect people from bad deals.

“If they’re asking for your personal information, date of birth, social security number, bank information up front during the interview process, that’s going to be a red flag,” Jennifer Adamany, Director of Communication, said.

A recent BBB report says job scams target those ages 25 to 34 the most. Scammers sometimes find personal contact information on resumes posted online.

“There are times where recruiters will reach out to you but that’s when you have to be really careful about what information you put out there,” Adamany warned.

The BBB said a common tactic of scammers is telling a potential employee they will mail them a check to use for necessary supplies.

“That’s going to be a red flag; typically, they don’t send you a check ahead of time,” Adamany said.

