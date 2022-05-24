Powerhome Solar has rebranded as “Pink Energy.”

The CEO said the company was changing the name because it eventually wants to offer renewable energy products and services beyond solar power.

In February, we spoke with dozens of people who said they’d spent thousands of dollars to buy solar panels from Powerhome Solar, LLC. They claimed salespeople with the company told them they could eliminate 80% to 100% of their power bills.

However, customers discovered months later that the solar panels weren’t performing the way they expected. In fact, just about every customer said they were paying back loans on their solar panels and hundreds for their typical electric service.

You’ll find the rebranded “Pink Energy” website here. The company made the change on Earth Day (April 22).